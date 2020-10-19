Ottawa police say 1 person injured in Overbrook shooting

A shooting overnight Sunday in Ottawa’s east end sent one person to hospital, police say.
Ottawa police say officers responded to a possible shooting in the 400 block of Donald Street just after 10:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Police say they identified damage to a vehicle at the scene.
A victim was later found at a hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, a police spokesperson said.
The Ottawa police guns and gangs unit is investigating.
