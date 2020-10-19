Menu

Crime

Ottawa police say 1 person injured in Overbrook shooting

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted October 19, 2020 10:47 am
Ottawa police say the guns and gangs unit is investigating an overnight shooting in Overbrook on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020.
Ottawa police say the guns and gangs unit is investigating an overnight shooting in Overbrook on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Nathalie Madore

A shooting overnight Sunday in Ottawa’s east end sent one person to hospital, police say.

Ottawa police say officers responded to a possible shooting in the 400 block of Donald Street just after 10:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Read more: Ottawa police arrest 2 protesters as encampment at National War Memorial is removed

Police say they identified damage to a vehicle at the scene.

A victim was later found at a hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, a police spokesperson said.

The Ottawa police guns and gangs unit is investigating.

