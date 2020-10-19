Ottawa police say 1 person injured in Overbrook shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A shooting overnight Sunday in Ottawa’s east end sent one person to hospital, police say.

Ottawa police say officers responded to a possible shooting in the 400 block of Donald Street just after 10:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Read more: Ottawa police arrest 2 protesters as encampment at National War Memorial is removed

Police say they identified damage to a vehicle at the scene.

A victim was later found at a hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, a police spokesperson said.

The Ottawa police guns and gangs unit is investigating.

1:14 Was a Surrey shooting a case of mistaken identity? Was a Surrey shooting a case of mistaken identity?

Advertisement