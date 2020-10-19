Menu

Canada

Study finds suicide is the leading cause of Ontario gun deaths

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 19, 2020 9:54 am
A new study indicates suicide is the leading cause of firearm-related death in Ontario.

The study – published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal – looked at 6,483 gun-related injuries, including deaths, in the province between 2002 and 2016.

Read more: How decolonizing public health has helped Indigenous communities control COVID-19

Self-harm accounted for 1,842 of the 2,723 gun deaths in Ontario in that span, or 67.6 per cent.

Assault accounted for 40.2 per cent of non-fatal firearm injuries, and 25.5 per cent of deaths.

Read more: New study finds medical aid in dying not driven by lack of access to palliative care

The study says more than two thirds of self-harm-related injuries occurred in older men living in rural areas, most of whom died from their injuries.

It says that highlights a need for suicide-prevention strategies targeted at men aged 45 and older who live in rural areas.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
