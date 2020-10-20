Menu

Canada

1 victim identified, search continues for missing boater on Chemong Lake near Curve Lake First Nation

By Greg Davis & Mark Giunta Global News
OPP search Chemong Lake on Monday morning for a boater who went missing on Sunday.
OPP search Chemong Lake on Monday morning for a boater who went missing on Sunday. Mark Giunta/Global News Peterborough

OPP have identified one victim and continue to search for a second after a boat capsized on Chemong Lake near Curve Lake First Nation on Sunday morning.

Peterborough County OPP say around 6:40 a.m., emergency crews responded to a report that a boat carrying four people capsized on the lake north of Peterborough.

According to Const. Joe Ayotte, the four anglers from the Greater Toronto Area were on the water since 11 p.m. on Saturday night.

Read more: 1 dead, 1 missing after boat capsizes on Chemong Lake near Curve Lake First Nation

Police say area residents assisted in helping rescue three people from the water who were all taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre. A man was later pronounced dead at the hospital. One woman had life-threatening injuries and remains in hospital while the other was treated for minor injuries and released.

On Tuesday, OPP identified the victim as Wei Liu, 48, of Scarborough, Ont.

A search for the missing man who owns the boat was launched. The OPP’s marine unit, a helicopter and dive team and Selwyn Township firefighters and area residents joined in the search.

The search was called off Sunday evening and resumed Monday morning and was called off again Monday evening.

OPP returned to the area on Tuesday morning to resume the search.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation.

