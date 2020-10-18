Menu

Crime

Man dies after stabbing in Cochrane house: RCMP

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted October 18, 2020 8:06 pm
RCMP officers responded to a fatal stabbing in a Cochrane house in the Sunset Common area on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020.
RCMP officers responded to a fatal stabbing in a Cochrane house in the Sunset Common area on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. Tom Andriuk/Global News

The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit is investigating a suspicious death after a man was fatally stabbed in a Cochrane home early Sunday morning.

Officers said they went to a house in the Sunset Common area at 4:20 a.m., responding to a report of an “alleged stabbing.”

RCMP officers responded to a fatal stabbing in a Cochrane house in the Sunset Common area on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020.
RCMP officers responded to a fatal stabbing in a Cochrane house in the Sunset Common area on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. Tom Andriuk/Global News

They found an injured man inside, and he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Another injured man inside the home was taken to hospital, RCMP said, not disclosing his condition.

