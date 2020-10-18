Man dies after stabbing in Cochrane house: RCMP

The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit is investigating a suspicious death after a man was fatally stabbed in a Cochrane home early Sunday morning.
Officers said they went to a house in the Sunset Common area at 4:20 a.m., responding to a report of an “alleged stabbing.”
They found an injured man inside, and he was later pronounced dead, police said.
Another injured man inside the home was taken to hospital, RCMP said, not disclosing his condition.
