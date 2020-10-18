N.B. reports 5 new COVID-19 cases, 3rd death from virus

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick health officials report five new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday and say 104 cases of the virus remain active in the province.

Public Health says it is also reporting the province’s third death related to COVID-19. An individual in their 60s died on Sunday in the Moncton region from underlying health conditions.

“I am deeply saddened to learn there has been another death in our province related to COVID-19,” said Premier Blaine Higgs in a news release. “I extend my thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of this person, and to everyone in our province who has been impacted by the recent outbreaks.”

Last week, an outbreak was declared at a Moncton special-care home, Manoir Notre-Dame.

On Tuesday, Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province’s chief medical officer of health, declared a second outbreak at Manoir Du Sagesse in Campbellton, N.B.

Both the Moncton and Campbellton zones remain in the orange level of New Brunswick’s COVID-19 recovery plan.

Three of the new cases reported Sunday were detected in the Campbellton region, and two in the Moncton region. The cases are all linked to previous cases, the province said.

To date, New Brunswick has confirmed 310 cases of COVID-19 in the province and has completed 92,060 tests for the virus.

There have been 203 recoveries from the virus and three COVID-19-related deaths in the province.

Potential exposure notice

Provincial authorities are also warning of a potential exposure to COVID-19 on an Air Canada flight.

Public Health says flight AC8954 departed Toronto for Fredericton on Oct. 8.

Those who were passengers on this flight are advised to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 that may take up to and including 14 days to develop.

