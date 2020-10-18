Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Sports

Valour FC parts ways with team captain Dylan Carreiro

By Skylar Peters Global News
Posted October 18, 2020 9:48 am
Winnipegger Dylan Carreiro won't be returning to Valour FC for a third Canadian Premier League season, the club announced. Valour FC / Twitter

While there’s lots of uncertainty surrounding the 2021 Canadian Premier League season, when it does happen, Winnipeg’s Valour FC will be without one of the biggest names in its short history.

The team announced Saturday it won’t be renewing the contract of Dylan Carreiro, a Winnipegger and team captain.

Read more: Valour FC names midfielders Carreiro and Fordyce as new captains of Winnipeg team

“At season’s end, we met with Dylan and we both agreed that it is best for his personal interests for us to not renew his contract and to grant him the ability to explore his options,” general manager and head coach Rob Gale says. “We thank him for his contributions on the pitch and to the Winnipeg community.”

Trending Stories

Carreiro was selected with Valour’s first-round pick in the 2018 CPL U-Sports draft, and recorded a pair of goals and assists in 23 appearances during the club’s inaugural 2019 season.

At the 2020 Island Games in Charlottetown, P.E.I., Carreiro was named a co-captain of the team and scored one goal in seven appearances.

Carreiro is 24 and is a graduate of Garden City Collegiate.

Click to play video 'Valour FC’s season ends early, after 2-2 draw against Forge FC' Valour FC’s season ends early, after 2-2 draw against Forge FC
Winnipeg SportsManitobawinnipegCanadian Premier LeagueCPLValour FC
