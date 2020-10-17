Manitoba sees 85 new cases of COVID-19 ahead of tightened restrictions

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba public health officials have identified 85 new cases of COVID-19 in the province as of Saturday morning.

That brings the total number of cases in Manitoba to 3,258.

Today’s data shows:

• four cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• four cases in the Northern health region

• four cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• five cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region

• 68 cases in the Winnipeg health region

There are also 1,648 known active cases and 1,572 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19.

There are 28 people in hospital and five people in intensive care, while the number of deaths due to COVID-19 is 38.

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 4.9 per cent.

Laboratory testing numbers show 2,683 tests were completed Friday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 222,735.



Starting Monday, Winnipeg is facing stricter restrictions for at least two weeks.

Indoor and outdoor gathering size limits are lowered from ten to five, in addition to members of a household.

Contact tracing log sheets will be required in many indoor settings, including theatres, museums, galleries, libraries and fitness facilities.

Restaurants/lounges will have reduced group/tables sizes in restaurants, down from ten, to five, and formally reduced capacity to 50 per cent.

Retail locations and food courts have group sizes reduced to 50 per cent, including lowering gathering sizes from ten to five in common spaces.

After-school activities and all sporting events will see the number of spectators allowed reduced to 25 per cent of a site’s capacity.

Beverage rooms, bars, entertainment facilites, casinos and bingo halls will all be closed.