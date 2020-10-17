Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
World

Chinese lawmakers pass amendments to criminalize insulting national flag

By Zen Soo The Associated Press
Posted October 17, 2020 7:58 am
Click to play video 'Hong Kong protests: Pro-democracy activists appear in court to face charges' Hong Kong protests: Pro-democracy activists appear in court to face charges
WATCH: Pro-democracy activists appear in court to face charges

The Standing Committee of China’s congress on Saturday passed amendments to a law that will criminalize the intentional insulting of the national flag and emblem, after anti-government protesters in Hong Kong last year desecrated the Chinese flag.

According to the newly amended National Flag and National Emblem Law, which will take effect on Jan. 1, those who intentionally burn, mutilate, paint, deface or trample the flag and emblem in public will be investigated for criminal responsibility.

Read more: Canada will not stop calling out China for ‘coercive diplomacy’: Trudeau

The law also states that that national flag must not be discarded, displayed upside down or used in any manner that impairs the dignity of the flag.

Trending Stories

The revised law will also apply to offices in Hong Kong and Macao that are set up by the central government.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Hong Kong police arrest nine people suspected of helping 12 activists held in China' Hong Kong police arrest nine people suspected of helping 12 activists held in China
Hong Kong police arrest nine people suspected of helping 12 activists held in China

The amendments to the law were proposed after anti-government protesters in Hong Kong last year trampled on the Chinese flag, prompting an outcry in China. At least three protesters in Hong Kong were sentenced for desecrating the Chinese flag last year.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
ChinaHong KongHong Kong protestsprotests Hong KongChina flagchina lawchinese flagHong Kong protests flag
Flyers
More weekly flyers