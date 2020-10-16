Saskatoon Tribal Council Chief Mark Arcand to serve second term after re-election

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) Chief Mark Arcand will serve a second four-year term after being re-elected Thursday.

“I serve the people the best way I can,” Chief Arcand said at a press conference Friday.

“I’m very humbled and honoured that our chiefs and our councils in our communities put their faith in me for another four years to continue advancing programs and services.”

Chief Arcand has worked closely with STC First Nations, as well as the province and City of Saskatoon over the past four years.

While he said progress is being made, he believes there are some Indigenous issues that could be better addressed.

One key problem is within Child and Family Services, with Chief Arcand saying there are aspects that have been regressive.

“They say there’s more First Nations kids in care than there was in residential schools,” Arcand shared.

Arcand said in order to help First Nations children, there needs to be better prevention and funding at both the municipal and provincial levels.

In his next term, Chief Arcand plans to continue working with the Saskatoon Public and Saskatoon Greater Catholic school boards.

“I’d like to emphasize more treaty teachings about where we live,” Arcand said about improving the current curriculum.

“We need to be learning about Treaty 6 and Treaty 4 in this province and start talking about the history of First Nations people.”

Chief Arcand emphasized he has seen changes in his first term as tribal chief, but believes increased partnerships will bring even more change.

“We are going to make a difference, but we can’t do this alone as First Nations people. We have to have partners, we have to have opportunities, we have to have procurement opportunities, training opportunities and employment opportunities,” Arcand said.