Peterborough Regional Farmers’ Market returns indoors at Peterborough Square

The Peterborough Regional Farmers’ Market returns for its indoor season beginning Saturday.

According to the PRFM, its indoor market will be held every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Peterborough Square in the city’s downtown.

As per provincial government COVID-19 regulations, masks will be required at the indoor market. Exemptions will be made for those eating at the market’s specified dining area, any child under age two, or persons with health conditions that prevent them from safely wearing a mask.

The market says it has been working closely with Peterborough Public Health and Peterborough Square to ensure a safe place for its vendors and customers.

Among the measures patrons can expect are:

Directional traffic flows

Physical distance between vendors

Stanchions for managing lineups

Designated dining area maintained by dedicated staff

Handwashing and sanitizing stations

Regularly cleaned and maintained ventilation system

“We appreciate everyone’s accommodation and resilience to our current reality and believe so strongly that as a community we can make it through this,” the market stated in a release.

For more information, visit the PRFM website.

