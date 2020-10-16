Menu

Canada

Kingston, Belleville pharmacies offer asymptomatic COVID-19 testing

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted October 16, 2020 2:53 pm
Three Shoppers Drug Marts in the Kingston and Belleville regions are offering asymptomatic testing for COVID-19.
Two Shoppers Drug Mart stores in Kingston and one in Belleville are now offering asymptomatic testing for coronavirus.

In Kingston, if you are not showing symptoms of COVID-19, then you can be tested at the Shoppers locations at 775 Strand Blvd. and at 1201 Division St.

Read more: Want a COVID-19 test in Kingston? You’ll have to make an appointment

The Shoppers on Sydney Street in Belleville is also offering asymptomatic testing.

According to the province, those who are eligible for asymptomatic testing are:

  • residents, workers or visitors of long-term care homes
  • residents or workers in homeless shelters or other congregate settings
  • international students that have passed their 14-day quarantine period
  • farmworkers
  • members of Indigenous communities
Coronavirus: Ontario to expand asymptomatic COVID-19 testing in pharmacies

The swabbing started at these locations on Wednesday. These stores join a growing list of pharmacies across Ontario that are doing testing for asymptomatic individuals.

In order to book a test at the Shoppers locations in Kingston and in Belleville, the pharmacies ask that you call ahead and answer a list of questions. Once this is completed, you will be able to book an appointment for your test.

If you are symptomatic and need to be tested, you should visit your region’s designated COVID-19 assessment centre.

To see more information about when and where to get tested, visit the government of Ontario’s website here.

