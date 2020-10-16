Kingston, Belleville pharmacies offer asymptomatic COVID-19 testing

Send this page to someone via email

Two Shoppers Drug Mart stores in Kingston and one in Belleville are now offering asymptomatic testing for coronavirus.

In Kingston, if you are not showing symptoms of COVID-19, then you can be tested at the Shoppers locations at 775 Strand Blvd. and at 1201 Division St.

The Shoppers on Sydney Street in Belleville is also offering asymptomatic testing.

According to the province, those who are eligible for asymptomatic testing are:

residents, workers or visitors of long-term care homes

residents or workers in homeless shelters or other congregate settings

international students that have passed their 14-day quarantine period

farmworkers

members of Indigenous communities

The swabbing started at these locations on Wednesday. These stores join a growing list of pharmacies across Ontario that are doing testing for asymptomatic individuals.

In order to book a test at the Shoppers locations in Kingston and in Belleville, the pharmacies ask that you call ahead and answer a list of questions. Once this is completed, you will be able to book an appointment for your test.

If you are symptomatic and need to be tested, you should visit your region’s designated COVID-19 assessment centre.

To see more information about when and where to get tested, visit the government of Ontario’s website here.