Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

World

Anti-terror investigation underway after fatal attack in Paris street

By Elaine Ganley The Associated Press
Posted October 16, 2020 3:30 pm
PARIS – A man was stabbed to death in a French street on Friday and police have shot the suspected killer dead, Paris police said.

The French anti-terrorism prosecutor has opened an investigation into the slaying for murder with a suspected terrorist motive, the prosecutor’s office said. The gruesome incident occurred in the town of Eragny, in the Val d’Oise region northwest of Paris.

The stabbing victim is reported to be a history teacher who opened a discussion with students on caricatures of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad.

A police official said the suspect, armed with a knife and an airsoft gun was shot to death by police about 600 metres (yards) from where the male teacher was killed. The teacher had been threatened after opening a discussion “for a debate” about the caricatures, the police official told The Associated Press.

The official could not be named, not being authorized to discuss ongoing investigations.

It was the second terrorism-related incident since the opening of an ongoing trial on the newsroom massacre in Jan. 2015 at the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo.

The paper recently republished caricatures of the prophet. A young man from Pakistan was arrested after stabbing, outside the newspaper’s former offices, two people who suffered non life-threatening injuries.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
