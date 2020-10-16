Menu

World

Twitter changing policy after outcry over blocked Hunter Biden story

By Staff The Associated Press
Click to play video 'Trump threatens social media platforms after Twitter labels tweets with fact check label' Trump threatens social media platforms after Twitter labels tweets with fact check label
WATCH ABOVE: Trump threatens social media platforms after Twitter labels tweets with fact check label

Twitter said late Thursday it was changing its policy on hacked content after an outcry about its handling of an unverified political story that prompted cries of censorship from the right.

Read more: Why a story about Joe Biden, his son Hunter and Ukraine is being blocked online

The social media company will no longer remove hacked material unless it’s directly shared by hackers or those working with them, the company’s head of legal, policy, trust and safety, Vijaya Gadde, said in a Twitter thread.

And instead of blocking links from being shared, tweets will be labeled to provide context, Gadde said.

“We want to address the concerns that there could be many unintended consequences to journalists, whistleblowers and others in ways that are contrary to Twitter’s purpose of serving the public conversation,” she said.

Click to play video 'US Presidential debate: Trump pushes Biden on his son Hunter and dealings with Burisma' US Presidential debate: Trump pushes Biden on his son Hunter and dealings with Burisma
US Presidential debate: Trump pushes Biden on his son Hunter and dealings with Burisma

Twitter and Facebook had moved quickly this week to limit the spread of the story published by the conservative-leaning New York Post, which cited unverified emails from Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s son that were reportedly discovered by President Donald Trump’s allies. The story has not been confirmed by other publications.

Twitter initially responded by banning users from sharing links to the article in tweets and direct messages because it violated the company’s policy prohibiting hacked content. But it didn’t alert users about why they couldn’t share the link until hours later.

Read more: U.S. Senate panel approves subpoena in Hunter Biden, Burisma investigation

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey tweeted that it was “unacceptable” the company hadn’t provided more context around its action. A little over 24 hours later, Gadde announced the company was making changes after receiving “significant feedback (from critical to supportive)” about how it enforced the policy.

Click to play video 'Donald Trump Jr. temporarily suspended from Twitter after sharing video with unsupported coronavirus claims' Donald Trump Jr. temporarily suspended from Twitter after sharing video with unsupported coronavirus claims
Donald Trump Jr. temporarily suspended from Twitter after sharing video with unsupported coronavirus claims

The company said the link to the New York Post story will still be blocked under a policy prohibiting sharing personal information. However, users were widely sharing the story on Friday and it wasn’t clear why they were able to do so.

Facebook said it was “reducing” the story’s distribution on its platform while waiting for third-party fact-checkers to verify it, something it regularly does with material that’s not banned outright from its service, though it risks spreading lies or causing harm in other ways.

