Crime

Reported Surrey fire leads to discovery of body, police investigating

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 15, 2020 11:00 pm
Police and firefighters at a property in Surrey where a body was discovered on Thursday.
Police and firefighters at a property in Surrey where a body was discovered on Thursday. Global News

RCMP are investigating after a person was found dead at a home in Surrey on Thursday.

The Surrey Fire Service said it was called to a reported structure fire at 29th Avenue and 194th Street around 4 p.m., near the border of Langley.

Read more: Homicide team called to Surrey after man’s body found

Crews arrived to find no fire, but did discover a dead body.

It remains unclear how the person died.

Witnesses at the scene told Global News they believed the home had been occupied by squatters.

