Reported Surrey fire leads to discovery of body, police investigating

RCMP are investigating after a person was found dead at a home in Surrey on Thursday.
The Surrey Fire Service said it was called to a reported structure fire at 29th Avenue and 194th Street around 4 p.m., near the border of Langley.
Crews arrived to find no fire, but did discover a dead body.
It remains unclear how the person died.
Witnesses at the scene told Global News they believed the home had been occupied by squatters.
