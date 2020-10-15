Reported Surrey fire leads to discovery of body, police investigating

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are investigating after a person was found dead at a home in Surrey on Thursday.

The Surrey Fire Service said it was called to a reported structure fire at 29th Avenue and 194th Street around 4 p.m., near the border of Langley.

Crews arrived to find no fire, but did discover a dead body.

It remains unclear how the person died.

Witnesses at the scene told Global News they believed the home had been occupied by squatters.

