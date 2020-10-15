Southern Saskatchewan could get up to 10 cm of snow Friday: Environment Canada

A special weather statement from Environment Canada is calling for five to 10 centimeters of snow in parts of southern Saskatchewan on Friday.
“A low-pressure system will track across southwestern Saskatchewan on Friday bringing accumulating snow to areas south of a line from roughly Kindersley to Oxbow,” said Environment Canada.
Snow is expected to move into western regions in the morning, central areas in the afternoon and eastern areas in the evening.
“In some places the precipitation may initially be mixed with rain, but for the most part it will fall as snow — except in the southwest corner of the province where more of a mixture is expected,” says the weather agency.
Total snowfall will be in the range of five to 10 centimeters in some areas.
The highest amounts will fall from about Leader to Assiniboia, says Environment Canada.
The special weather statement is issued for the following areas throughout Friday:
- Leader including Gull Lake
- Swift Current include Herbert, Cabri, Kyle and Lucky Lake
- Shaunavon including Maple Creek, Val Marie and Cypress Hill
- Moose Jaw including Pense, Central Butte and Craik
- Assiniboia including Gravelbourg and Coronach
- Estevan including Weyburn, Radville and Milestone
- Carlyle including Oxbow, Carnduff, Bienfait and Stoughton
- Kindersley including Rosetown, Biggar, Wilke and Macklin
Environment Canada cautions roads in the mentioned areas may become slippery along with reduced visibility at times.
