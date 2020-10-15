Menu

Health

244 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death in Alberta on Thursday

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted October 15, 2020 5:41 pm
Click to play video 'Albertans with COVID-19 becoming more uncooperative during contact tracing: Hinshaw' Albertans with COVID-19 becoming more uncooperative during contact tracing: Hinshaw
WATCH (Oct. 13): Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said contact tracers have seen an increase in uncooperative people who don't want to share who they've been with or where. Hinshaw said it's counterproductive to preventing spread and asked people not to lash out at health care workers trying to contain the pandemic.

Alberta Health has reported an additional 244 cases of COVID-19 in the province, bringing the total number of Albertans affected with the disease to 21,443.

There are currently 2,738 active cases in Alberta. Edmonton zone continues to have the highest number of active cases with 1,497, or more than half the provincial total.

Read more: ‘Rolling the dice’: Why are some Albertans ignoring COVID-19 rules as cases rise?

There are currently 788 active cases in the Calgary zone. The Central zone has 116 cases, there are 191 in the South zone and 130 confirmed cases in the North zone. There are currently 16 cases not affiliated to a particular zone.

Click to play video 'Can COVID- 19 really last on surfaces like money? Your top coronavirus questions' Can COVID- 19 really last on surfaces like money? Your top coronavirus questions
Can COVID- 19 really last on surfaces like money? Your top coronavirus questions

Alberta Health also confirmed an additional death due to COVID-19 on Thursday. A man in his 80s has died. He was connected to the outbreak at Millwoods Shepherd’s Care Centre in Edmonton.

There have now been 288 COVID-19 deaths in the province.

There are currently 101 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 16 are in the ICU.

Read more: What is a ‘superspreader event’ and are gyms still safe?

To date, 18,417 Albertans have recovered and the province has conducted 1,583,918 COVID-19 tests.

