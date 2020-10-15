244 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death in Alberta on Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Health has reported an additional 244 cases of COVID-19 in the province, bringing the total number of Albertans affected with the disease to 21,443.

There are currently 2,738 active cases in Alberta. Edmonton zone continues to have the highest number of active cases with 1,497, or more than half the provincial total.

There are currently 788 active cases in the Calgary zone. The Central zone has 116 cases, there are 191 in the South zone and 130 confirmed cases in the North zone. There are currently 16 cases not affiliated to a particular zone.

6:11 Can COVID- 19 really last on surfaces like money? Your top coronavirus questions Can COVID- 19 really last on surfaces like money? Your top coronavirus questions

Alberta Health also confirmed an additional death due to COVID-19 on Thursday. A man in his 80s has died. He was connected to the outbreak at Millwoods Shepherd’s Care Centre in Edmonton.

Story continues below advertisement

There have now been 288 COVID-19 deaths in the province.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

There are currently 101 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 16 are in the ICU.

To date, 18,417 Albertans have recovered and the province has conducted 1,583,918 COVID-19 tests.