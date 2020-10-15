New Brunswick reports no new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and 1 additional recovery

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick health officials are reporting no new cases of the coronavirus after two outbreaks were declared in the province in the last two weeks.

The province reports one additional recovery on Thursday and 89 active cases of COVID-19.

In a news release, chief of health Dr. Jennifer Russell said the virus is still active in the province despite no new cases.

“Self-isolation is our best tool in shortening the duration of these outbreaks. We need to maintain physical distancing, practise good hygiene and support each other as we work our way through this pandemic together,” she said in the release.

1:41 Coronavirus: Top priority is keeping people safe in Moncton and Campbellton regions, says N.B. top doctor Coronavirus: Top priority is keeping people safe in Moncton and Campbellton regions, says N.B. top doctor

Russell said in a provincial update on Wednesday that there are 150 people in isolation in the Moncton region, and 320 people in the Campbellton region.

Story continues below advertisement

New Brunswick reported eight new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

There are currently five people in hospital, one of which is in ICU.

Last week, an outbreak was declared at a Moncton special-care home, Manoir Notre-Dame.

On Tuesday, Russell declared a second outbreak at Manoir Du Sagesse in Campbellton, N.B.

In addition, Education Minister Dominic Cardy confirmed on Tuesday that four of the province’s schools have confirmed COVID-19 cases connected to the facilities.

Dalhousie Regional High School in Dalhousie, N.B., posted a letter online Tuesday reporting an additional case.

Sugarloaf High School in Campbellton, N.B. and Academie Notre-Dame and L.E. Reinsborough School in Dalhousie reported one case each late last week.

The Moncton and Campbellton zones remain in the orange level of New Brunswick’s COVID-19 recovery plan.

New Brunswick remains to be a part of the Atlantic bubble, after Atlantic health officials said they do not plan on making changes to border restrictions.

Story continues below advertisement