Milton courthouse closes in-person hearings for mould investigation

In-person hearings have been suspended at a courthouse in Milton, Ont., as an investigation into a recurring mould issue takes place.

The Ontario Court of Justice says mould has been found at the courthouse in the past and was recently rediscovered.

It says experts have conducted tests and say the air quality is safe.

However, there is concern about the repeated discovery.

As of Thursday, in-person superior and provincial court proceedings have been suspended at the courthouse pending the completion of a health and safety investigation.

The independent probe will look at the entire courthouse and remove any hazard.

