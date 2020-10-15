Fencing removed around Victoria Beach in Cobourg

Send this page to someone via email

Fencing installed along Victoria Beach in Cobourg was removed on Wednesday.

Town staff removed the barrier along the boardwalk of the beach on the shore of Lake Ontario. It was initially installed on June 5 as part of safety measures during coronavirus pandemic to reduce crowds and visitors to the area. Council voted in favour of keeping the beach closed until at least Aug. 31. The beach attracts thousands of visitors during the summer months and hosts a number of festivals that were all cancelled in 2020.

Cobourg Police Service officers and municipal bylaw officers were tasked with patrolling the area.

On Aug. 31 town council voted in favour of reopening the beach for weekday use only which began on Sept. 8.

As of Wednesday, the beach is now reopened daily to the public, the town said.

One small section of the barrier still remains in place until Sunday following the unveiling of a life-size bronze statue of Fern Blodgett Sunde, the first woman to work deep sea as a ship’s wireless radio operator (Sparks), and all Canadians who served during the Second World War’s Battle of the Atlantic.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this event is not open to the public, and number of participants restricted. The ceremony may be viewed live online beginning around 1:15 p.m.

