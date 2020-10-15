Zamboni catches fire while resurfacing ice rink in dramatic video

Send this page to someone via email

A Zamboni became the hottest thing on ice at a community rink in upstate New York on Wednesday, when the machine caught fire in front of dozens of horrified parents and children.

The incident happened before a youth hockey practice at Bill Gray’s Regional Iceplex in Brighton, N.Y., on Wednesday evening. The driver was not injured and no others were harmed, according to reports.

Videos captured by onlookers shows the ice resurfacer was leaking red fluid as soon as it rolled onto the ice. Smoke could be seen rising from the vehicle as it crossed centre ice for its first lap, then fire erupted underneath it and quickly spread to the machinery beside the driver’s seat in a matter of seconds.

The driver kept his cool despite the flames raging beside him. He continued on his half-lap around the rink — past dozens of parents and children — before returning to the Zamboni bay to put out the fire.

Parents could be heard gasping as the driver passed them in the flaming Zamboni.

Just a normal day at the rink. pic.twitter.com/SCPJWfVERf — Dave Morgan (@devmorgan) October 14, 2020

Junior hockey scout Russ Bitley tweeted a photo and video of the Zamboni as it passed the throng of onlookers while engulfed in flame.

“Just 2020 being 2020,” he wrote.

“A scary moment after my son’s practice tonight,” hockey mom Mary Prusak tweeted. “Grateful everyone is safe!”

Prusak’s tweet included a clip from a livestream camera at the rink, which showed the moment when the Zamboni caught fire.

The livestream footage shows the Zamboni driver completing his lap and returning to the Zamboni bay in a matter of 30 seconds.

For real…did NOT have zamboni fire on a Rochester ice rink on my 2020 bingo card 😳 pic.twitter.com/as8nq5nISJ — Heather Monahan (@HeatherMonahan_) October 15, 2020

A hose broke on the Zamboni and leaked hydraulic fluid onto the ice and motor to spark the fire, arena management told local station WHAM-TV.

WFLA reports that the driver drove back to the Zamboni bay to avoid a potential propane tank explosion close to the spectators.

The driver had put out the flames by the time firefighters arrived, according to Lt. Ryan Fleming of the Rochester Fire Department.

“When we got there we helped him get the Zamboni outside and made sure the fire was completely out,” Fleming told the Democrat and Chronicle newspaper.

The dramatic but harmless incident prompted a flurry of jokes on Twitter, where many compared it to the story of David Ayres.

Ayres, who was the Toronto Maple Leafs’ Zamboni driver, famously stepped in as an emergency goaltender for the visiting Carolina Hurricanes last year and helped defeat his hometown team.

“I bet even that Zamboni driver could beat the Leafs,” one hockey fan tweeted.

“Not the first time a Zamboni driver has been on fire on the ice this year,” another joked.

Others hailed the unknown driver for his commitment to the job.

“A true captain of his ship,” The Morning Skate podcast tweeted.

“Zamboni driver won’t let a little (fire) stop him from doing his job,” another user added.