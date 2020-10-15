Toronto police warn of missing man ‘considered dangerous’

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto police say a 26-year-old man who went missing in the Queen West neighborhood is “considered dangerous.”

Police said the man was last seen on Wednesday at around 2 p.m. in the Queen Street West and Ossington Avenue area.

Sabian Mark Delong is described as five foot ten, weighing 160 pounds with a slim build, black hair and brown eyes.

He was wearing a black hat, black shirt, grey hoodie and jeans when he went missing, police said.

Police are warning the public to “not approach” him and to call 911.

ELOPEE:

Sabian Mark Delong, 26

– last seen on Oct. 14., 2pm, in the Queen St W & Ossington Ave area

– described as 5'10", 160 lbs, slim, black hair, brown eyes

– wearing black hat, grey hoodie, black shirt & jeans

– do not approach, considered dangerous, call 9-1-1#GO1952164

^al pic.twitter.com/AScQHwTCga — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 15, 2020

Story continues below advertisement