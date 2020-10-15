Toronto police warn of missing man ‘considered dangerous’

Toronto police say a 26-year-old man who went missing in the Queen West neighborhood is “considered dangerous.”
Police said the man was last seen on Wednesday at around 2 p.m. in the Queen Street West and Ossington Avenue area.
Sabian Mark Delong is described as five foot ten, weighing 160 pounds with a slim build, black hair and brown eyes.
He was wearing a black hat, black shirt, grey hoodie and jeans when he went missing, police said.
Trending Stories
Police are warning the public to “not approach” him and to call 911.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments