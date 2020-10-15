Menu

Canada

Toronto police warn of missing man ‘considered dangerous’

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 15, 2020 6:24 am
A photo of Sabian Mark Delong, 26.
A photo of Sabian Mark Delong, 26. Handout / Toronto Police

Toronto police say a 26-year-old man who went missing in the Queen West neighborhood is “considered dangerous.”

Police said the man was last seen on Wednesday at around 2 p.m. in the Queen Street West and Ossington Avenue area.

Sabian Mark Delong is described as five foot ten, weighing 160 pounds with a slim build, black hair and brown eyes.

He was wearing a black hat, black shirt, grey hoodie and jeans when he went missing, police said.

Trending Stories

Police are warning the public to “not approach” him and to call 911.

