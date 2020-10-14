Dozens of families homeless after fire ravages Greenfield Park building

Send this page to someone via email

A major fire in Greenfield Park on Wednesday afternoon has left around 46 families homeless, according to the Longueuil fire department.

The blaze, which broke out at around 3:30 p.m. on the roof of a four-storey apartment building on Victoria Street, required the intervention of around 110 firefighters.

Longueuil fire department spokesperson Stéphane Difruscia, said the building, which houses 46 units, was safely evacuated.

“There were no injuries reported among residents, nor among firefighters,” he said.

By 9:00 p.m. firefighters were still putting out “hidden fires,” but the situation was under control.

The cause of the blaze has yet to be determined but Difruscia said half the building’s roof was destroyed.

He estimated the damage to be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The red cross has taken the victims in charge and will assist residents to find temporary accommodations.

While Difruscia indicated some residents might be able to retrieve some items over the weekend, once the owner secures the building, he said the building won’t be habitable.

