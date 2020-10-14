Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Dozens of families homeless after fire ravages Greenfield Park building

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted October 14, 2020 9:35 pm
A five-alarm fire on Victoria Street in Greenfield Park has left dozens of families homeless. Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020.
A five-alarm fire on Victoria Street in Greenfield Park has left dozens of families homeless. Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Courtesy Pedram Ayatizadeh

A major fire in Greenfield Park on Wednesday afternoon has left around 46 families homeless, according to the Longueuil fire department.

The blaze, which broke out at around 3:30 p.m. on the roof of a four-storey apartment building on Victoria Street, required the intervention of around 110 firefighters.

Longueuil fire department spokesperson Stéphane Difruscia, said the building, which houses 46 units, was safely evacuated.

“There were no injuries reported among residents, nor among firefighters,” he said.

By 9:00 p.m. firefighters were still putting out “hidden fires,” but the situation was under control.

Trending Stories

The cause of the blaze has yet to be determined but Difruscia said half the building’s roof was destroyed.

He estimated the damage to be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The red cross has taken the victims in charge and will assist residents to find temporary accommodations.

While Difruscia indicated some residents might be able to retrieve some items over the weekend, once the owner secures the building, he said the building won’t be habitable.

Click to play video 'Fire in Montreal apartment building leaves 12 families without a home' Fire in Montreal apartment building leaves 12 families without a home
Fire in Montreal apartment building leaves 12 families without a home
