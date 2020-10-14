Montreal Canadiens sign forward Brendan Gallagher to six-year contract extension

Send this page to someone via email

The Montreal Canadiens have signed forward Brendan Gallagher to a six-year contract extension with an average annual value of US$6.5 million.

The 28-year-old Gallagher had 43 points in 59 games with the Canadiens in 2019-20.

His 22 goals were tied with Tomas Tatar for most on the club. It marked the third straight season Gallagher has led the Canadiens in goals.

Gallagher added a goal and three assists in nine post-season games.

One of the team’s alternate captains, Gallagher led the Canadiens in shots (226) and opening goals (five), and ranked second with a plus-9 differential.

In eight NHL seasons with the Canadiens, Gallagher has registered 334 points (173 goals, 161 assists) in 547 regular season games.

The Edmonton native has also amassed 25 points (11 goals, 14 assists) in 49 career NHL playoff games. He was selected to the All-Star Rookie Team in 2012-13.

Gallagher was selected in the fifth round (147th overall) by the Canadiens at the 2010 NHL Entry Draft.

On the international stage, he represented Canada at the 2012 world junior championship and had three goals and three assists in six games. He also had two goals and three assists in 10 games with Canada at the 2016 world championship.