West Kelowna winery proposing tasting room in shape of towering lighthouse

A proposed winery in West Kelowna is looking to build a unique tasting room that will act as an iconic landmark.

Saskatchewan-based Monette Farms says plans for its Goat’s Peak winery include a 2,100 square-foot production facility and a 1,200 square-foot tasting room — in the shape of a towering lighthouse with a height of 115 feet.

The 12-acre estate winery is located adjacent to Goat’s Peak Regional Park.

“We want it to be a little boutique winery that is really tall,” winemaker Jason Parkes told Global News.

Parkes is a friend of and advisor to Darell Monette, CEO of the company that’s proposing the new winery.

“It’s something for the community to enjoy and hopefully one day respect enough to be a positive landmark,” said Parkes.

The dimensions of the proposed lighthouse tasting room. Submitted

On Monday, West Kelowna city council decided to postpone the decision on a height variance for the lighthouse.

“They’re certainly thinking outside the box,” said West Kelowna mayor Gord Milsom.

The lighthouse didn’t exactly receive a gold medal for good taste at the city council meeting, but, according to the mayor, the idea hasn’t washed up on the rocks, either.

“As far a 115-foot lighthouse, who knows. I would like to hear from the public,” said Milsom, adding it certainly would be a tourist attraction.

Councillor Jayson Zilkie likes the idea but would like to see better architectural drawings and more public input.

“The concept, I really think, is excellent,” said Zilkie. “But what was presented to council really wasn’t acceptable.”

Not everybody, though, is embracing the idea of a lighthouse towering over West Kelowna.

“I think it would take away from the whole area,” said neighbourhood resident Eris Anerussis, who walks her dogs daily in the Goat’s Peak area.

Anerussis said she’s happy with a new winery but “that said, that’s what it looks like to me …. a big water tower or a big silo.”

Council has asked Monette Farms to come back with more extensive drawings and give the public a chance to review them.