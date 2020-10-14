Manitoba RCMP search for missing Leaf Rapids woman last seen Thanksgiving Monday

RCMP say they’re concerned about the well-being of a 19-year-old Leaf Rapids woman last seen Monday in the northern Manitoba community.
Gwyneth Gegenfurtner, police said, was last spotted in the Mikanik Bay area.
She’s described as five-foot-six, 140 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Trending Stories
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Leaf Rapids RCMP at 204-473-2469.
Missing person or just a missing purse? Mystery bundle leaves unanswered questions
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments