Manitoba RCMP search for missing Leaf Rapids woman last seen Thanksgiving Monday

RCMP say they’re concerned about the well-being of a 19-year-old Leaf Rapids woman last seen Monday in the northern Manitoba community.

Gwyneth Gegenfurtner, police said, was last spotted in the Mikanik Bay area.

She’s described as five-foot-six, 140 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Leaf Rapids RCMP at 204-473-2469.

