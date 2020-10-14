Menu

Crime

Road rage believed to be behind alleged double Surrey stabbing: police

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 14, 2020 2:44 pm
Click to play video 'Road rage believed to be behind alleged Surrey stabbing: police' Road rage believed to be behind alleged Surrey stabbing: police
Surrey RCMP say they believe a driving dispute led to an alleged double stabbing Tuesday. When officers arrived at the scene they found two men fighting and they had both allegedly stabbed each other in the altercation.

Road rage is believed to be behind an alleged double stabbing in Surrey on Tuesday, RCMP said.

Officers were called just after 2:30 p.m. to the intersection of 100 Avenue and 140 Street after reports that two men were fighting.

Their cars were stopped in the road nearby.

Click to play video 'Was a Surrey shooting a case of mistaken identity?' Was a Surrey shooting a case of mistaken identity?
Was a Surrey shooting a case of mistaken identity?

Story continues below advertisement

The fight escalated, police said, and that’s when the two men allegedly stabbed each other.

The officers separated them and they were both sent to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

No charges have been laid at this time, police confirmed, but early indications do point to the altercation stemming from a driving dispute.

