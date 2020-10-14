Road rage believed to be behind alleged double Surrey stabbing: police

Send this page to someone via email

Road rage is believed to be behind an alleged double stabbing in Surrey on Tuesday, RCMP said.

Officers were called just after 2:30 p.m. to the intersection of 100 Avenue and 140 Street after reports that two men were fighting.

Their cars were stopped in the road nearby.

The fight escalated, police said, and that’s when the two men allegedly stabbed each other.

The officers separated them and they were both sent to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

No charges have been laid at this time, police confirmed, but early indications do point to the altercation stemming from a driving dispute.