Crime

B.C. man accused of mass shooting in Penticton pleads guilty to 4 counts of murder

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
In Kelowna court on Wednesday, accused mass shooter John Brittain, 68, pled guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder.
In Kelowna court on Wednesday, accused mass shooter John Brittain, 68, pled guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder. Global News

A B.C. man accused of perpetrating a mass shooting in the Okanagan last year pleaded guilty on Wednesday to four counts of murder.

John Brittain, 69, was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder following the quadruple homicide on April 15, 2019.

In Kelowna court, Brittain pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder.

Read more: Civil suit against alleged Penticton shooter and ex-wife dropped

Prior to pleading guilty, the judge asked Brittain if he understood that by doing so he was foregoing his right to trial, along with being sentenced to life. He said he did.

The victims — Rudi Winter, Barry and Susan Wonch, and Darlene Knippelberg — were all neighbours of Brittain’s former wife.

More as this continues.

