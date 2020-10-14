B.C. man accused of mass shooting in Penticton pleads guilty to 4 counts of murder

Send this page to someone via email

A B.C. man accused of perpetrating a mass shooting in the Okanagan last year pleaded guilty on Wednesday to four counts of murder.

John Brittain, 69, was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder following the quadruple homicide on April 15, 2019.

In Kelowna court, Brittain pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder.

#BREAKING John Brittain pleads guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder. — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) October 14, 2020

Prior to pleading guilty, the judge asked Brittain if he understood that by doing so he was foregoing his right to trial, along with being sentenced to life. He said he did.

The victims — Rudi Winter, Barry and Susan Wonch, and Darlene Knippelberg — were all neighbours of Brittain’s former wife.

