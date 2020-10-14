Menu

Politics

Winnipeg Association of Public Service Officers signs MOA with city, agreement heading to council

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Winnipeg City Hall sign is pictured in Winnipeg Sunday May 22, 2011.
Winnipeg City Hall sign is pictured in Winnipeg Sunday May 22, 2011. The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story incorrectly indicated the memorandum of agreement had been reached between the City of Winnipeg and the association representing its police officers.

A memorandum of agreement has been reached between the City of Winnipeg and the Winnipeg Association of Public Service Officers.

The negotiated agreement is a 48-month term from January 2020 to the end of December 2023.

Read more: City of Winnipeg considering three projections for COVID-19’s impact on finances

It includes general wage adjustments, an increase in allowances for safety footwear and interest arbitration provisions for the next contract.

Trending Stories

The city says its executive policy committee will consider the agreement’s ratification next week and it will then go to council for approval.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
City of WinnipegWinnipeg city councilmemorandum of agreementWinnipeg Association of Public Service Officers
