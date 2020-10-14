Winnipeg Association of Public Service Officers signs MOA with city, agreement heading to council

Send this page to someone via email

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story incorrectly indicated the memorandum of agreement had been reached between the City of Winnipeg and the association representing its police officers.

A memorandum of agreement has been reached between the City of Winnipeg and the Winnipeg Association of Public Service Officers.

The negotiated agreement is a 48-month term from January 2020 to the end of December 2023.

It includes general wage adjustments, an increase in allowances for safety footwear and interest arbitration provisions for the next contract.

The city says its executive policy committee will consider the agreement’s ratification next week and it will then go to council for approval.

Story continues below advertisement

1:24 Winnipeg road work season on route to completion: city Winnipeg road work season on route to completion: city