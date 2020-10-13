New bus stop signs to appear on Edmonton streets ahead of 2021 network launch

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton’s new bus routes don’t take effect until April 25, 2021, but the city announced Tuesday that people in the city will start to see new bus stop signs in Alberta’s capital this fall.

Installation work is beginning now because the city estimates it will take months to change over the 7,000 new signs that are needed.

READ MORE: Edmonton Transit working to reduce crowding on popular bus routes as ridership sits at 50%

In a news release, the city said it hopes getting the work done early will help transit users get used to the new signs and the future new route numbering system.

“Customers should take note of the coloured temporary stickers on the signs that indicate if the stop will be opening, closing or routes will be changing in spring 2021,” the city said.

Story continues below advertisement

Edmonton's new bus network launches on April 25, 2021 to keep you better connected. The first step is replacing 7,000 bus stop signs, which starts today. Current routes and schedules do not change until April 25, 2021. https://t.co/imzq3pOZFc #yegtransit #yegnewbusroutes pic.twitter.com/o0meSn64mn — Edmonton Transit Service (ETS) (@takeETSalert) October 13, 2020

Individual bus route maps and schedules will be available online in early 2021, the city added.

READ MORE: Edmonton Transit Service to formally introduce redesigned system

“The new bus network is part of Edmonton Transit’s ongoing efforts to modernize public transit to meet today’s needs and provide a foundation that connects to future changes as the city grows to two-million people,” said Eddie Robar, branch manager of the Edmonton Transit Service.

READ MORE: Edmonton selects companies to run on-demand transit for 2021 pilot project

It’s been over 20 years since Edmonton revamped its bus network. The city says the changes next year will result in more frequent bus service, more direct routes

and in the system being better connected in evenings and on weekends.

Story continues below advertisement

For more information on the news network, click here.