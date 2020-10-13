B.C. woman rescued from lake after car drives off ferry loading ramp

Send this page to someone via email

Emergency crews rescued a woman from the waters of Upper Arrow Lake early Tuesday after she allegedly drove her car off a ferry dock.

The incident in B.C.’s Southern Interior happened just after 12 a.m., at the Shelter Bay ferry terminal along Highway 23, south of Revelstoke.

Police say crews on the ferry spotted the woman in the water, waving for help, and that they launched a rescue boat to retrieve her.

“Further investigation revealed that the woman had driven her passenger vehicle off the end of the loading ramp,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

Police think the woman was alone inside her Ford Fusion, which was fully submerged below the ramp and prevented the ferry from safely docking and loading and unloading passengers.

Police also believe no intoxicating substances were involved, but noted the 51-year-old woman from Elk Valley was “fully examined to ensure her physical and mental well-being.”

A commercial dive team and tow company attended the crash site earlier Tuesday to pull the Ford from the lake.

If you witnessed this incident and have not yet spoken to police you are asked to call the Revelstoke RCMP at 250-837-5255.