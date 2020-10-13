Menu

Crime

Woman charged in death of man found on Memorial Drive in Calgary

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted October 13, 2020 3:40 pm
Click to play video 'Calgary police locate vehicle associated to Memorial Drive homicide, 2 taken into custody' Calgary police locate vehicle associated to Memorial Drive homicide, 2 taken into custody
WATCH (Oct. 8): Calgary police have found a vehicle associated with a homicide on Memorial Drive. Blake Lough reports.

A Calgary woman has been charged with manslaughter in the death of a man found in an intersection along Memorial Drive earlier this month.

Calgary police believe the man was killed inside a vehicle before being pushed out while the vehicle stopped at a red light.

Read more: Man found dead on Memorial Drive was Calgary’s 27th homicide of 2020: police

The man’s body was found at about 8:50 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6 at the intersection of Memorial Drive and 36 Street N.E.

Investigators believe the man, identified as 59-year-old David Bawden, was walking along Memorial Drive when he was picked up and eventually fatally assaulted inside a vehicle.

Police were able to locate the suspect vehicle two days later at a home in the 2600 block of 17 Street S.W., which was also searched by officers. A man and woman were arrested at the time, but eventually released without charges.

Read more: 2 people arrested in connection with Memorial Drive fatality: Calgary police

Calgary police said Tuesday that with the help of additional evidence and Calgary Transit peace officers, a third person was identified and arrested on Monday in relation to the homicide.

Ronita Wildman, 34, was charged with manslaughter and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

“Detectives are still working to determine a motive for the killing, as well as if the victim and offender were known to each other,” police said in a news release.

Click to play video 'Calgary police locate vehicle associated to Memorial Drive homicide, 2 taken into custody' Calgary police locate vehicle associated to Memorial Drive homicide, 2 taken into custody
Calgary police locate vehicle associated to Memorial Drive homicide, 2 taken into custody

Officers are not looking for any more suspects in the case.

“Information from the public was instrumental in helping us solve this case so quickly,” Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta said in a news release.

“Sometimes a member of the public might think that the information they have is insignificant, but this demonstrates how a small piece of information may be exactly what investigators need to solve a case.”

