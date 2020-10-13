Menu

Crime

Appeal in Toronto hate case put over after last minute Zoom schedule

By Staff The Canadian Press
James Sears and LeRoy St. Germaine (right) leave court after being found guilty of promoting hate in Toronto on Thursday January 24, 2019.
James Sears and LeRoy St. Germaine (right) leave court after being found guilty of promoting hate in Toronto on Thursday January 24, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

TORONTO — The appeal in the case of two men convicted of promoting hatred against women and Jews has been put over until next month.

The adjournment came after Toronto editor James Sears said he was expecting to argue his appeal in person.

Instead, a judge late Friday ordered the hearing to go ahead Tuesday via video link but the self-represented Sears said he was not equipped to proceed.

Read more: Your Ward News publisher sentenced to 12 months house arrest for promoting hate

The appeal in Ontario Superior Court is now due to pick up Nov. 10.

Sears and the publisher of Your Ward News, Leroy St. Germaine, were convicted last year of promoting hatred.

Both men are arguing the trial judge made several errors.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
