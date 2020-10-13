Menu

Advertisement
Canada

Ontario’s agricultural food businesses to get funding to help prevent spread of COVID-19

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 13, 2020 1:48 pm
Click to play video 'Ontario agricultural and horticultural societies receive funds to offset loses due to cancellation of their fairs and exhibitions' Ontario agricultural and horticultural societies receive funds to offset loses due to cancellation of their fairs and exhibitions
WATCH ABOVE (Aug. 20, 2020): Ontario agricultural and horticultural societies receive funds to offset loses due to cancellation of their fairs and exhibitions.

Farmers and other agri-food businesses in Ontario can now apply for federal funding aimed at keeping workers safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The federal government says $11.6 million will help with improvements for Ontario farms such as building physical barriers for worker separation, upgrading HVAC systems and improving hand-washing facilities

It’s part of a $35 million investment announced in last month’s throne speech to help the country’s agricultural sector weather the pandemic.

Read more: Coronavirus: Ontario turkey producers struggle ahead of Thanksgiving

The Ontario government is responsible for delivering the funds.

Agri-food workers — especially in the Windsor-Essex region — were hit hard by the pandemic’s first wave, with several outbreaks on farms.

The province says the agri-food sector supports more than 837,000 jobs in Ontario.

Click to play video 'Thanksgiving sales key for Ontario turkey farmers’ bottom line amid pandemic' Thanksgiving sales key for Ontario turkey farmers’ bottom line amid pandemic
Thanksgiving sales key for Ontario turkey farmers’ bottom line amid pandemic
