3rd suspect in shooting at Hamilton short-term rental arrested: police

The third suspect tied to a shooting at a Hamilton short-term rental in early August has been arrested, according to police.

A 17-year-old from Toronto is facing eight charges tied to an incident in which three men allegedly threatened a manager and fired buckshot into the ceiling of an Aberdeen Avenue complex on the evening of Aug. 9.

Investigators say the teen was arrested without incident and won’t be identified because they are a minor.

The shooting in August happened around 6 p.m. when a rental manager asked the three men to leave a property after complaints from tenants accusing the trio of being “loud and obnoxious,” say detectives.

Soon after, one of the men discharged a firearm, breaking a light fixture and damaging drywall.

No injuries were reported. The suspects fled the scene in a grey Toyota SUV.

In September two of the three suspects, a 19 year old and an 18 year old, were arrested without incident in separate operations. One was a man from Toronto, the other a man from Brampton.

Both face charges connected to possession of an unauthorized firearm and other gun-related charges.