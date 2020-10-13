Non-binary, no gender identifier options now available on Manitoba IDs: MPI

Non-binary Manitobans now have the option of using an X as the gender identifier on their driver’s licence or ID cards.

Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) announced Tuesday that, effective immediately, Manitobans will also have the option to leave the gender field blank on their official ID, joining Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island as the only provinces with that choice.

MPI said it has worked closely with the Public Interest Law Centre (PILC), which has represented non-binary people to the Manitoba Human Rights Commission over gender issues with government-issued ID.

“This is an important step forward in ensuring that all Manitobans have a choice in whether to display gender information on their IDs,” said the PILC’s Allison Fenske, “and when they do, to ensure that the information displayed is accurate.

“PILC has been representing a number of concerned non-binary Manitobans who have lobbied for this change.”

Anyone who wants to change the gender on their licence or ID can do so at any MPI service centre or Autopac agent. No supporting documentation is needed, and the card will be updated at no cost.

Earlier this year, Manitoba introduced legislation to allow for an ‘X’ designation on birth and death certificates, following a ruling by the Manitoba Human Rights Commission.

