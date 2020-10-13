Crews battle morning house fire on County 30 Road in Havelock area

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Havelock-Belmont-Methuen firefighters are at the scene of a house fire south of the village.

Emergency crews were called to the structure on County Road 30 just after 5:30 a.m.

Read more: Support pours in for victims of Peterborough apartment fire

Flames and heavy smoke could be seen coming from the home.

TRAFFIC: @HBMtwp firefighters are on scene of a house fire on County road 30 south of Havelock that broke out last hour. The road remains open to traffic so use caution if you’re driving out this way and watch our for emergency personnel #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/kgKCqjUejH — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) October 13, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

It’s not yet known if anyone was home at the time.

County Road 30 remains open to traffic.

— More to come.

1:34 To mark Fire Prevention Week, Peterborough Fire Services are publishing a book of favorite fire-house recipies To mark Fire Prevention Week, Peterborough Fire Services are publishing a book of favorite fire-house recipies