Crews battle morning house fire on County 30 Road in Havelock area

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 13, 2020 9:48 am
Firefighters were called to a house fire on County Road 30 south of Havelock on Tuesday morning. Crews responded to the scene around 5:30 a.m. It's not known yet if anyone was in the home at the time.

Havelock-Belmont-Methuen firefighters are at the scene of a house fire south of the village.

Emergency crews were called to the structure on County Road 30 just after 5:30 a.m.

Flames and heavy smoke could be seen coming from the home.

It’s not yet known if anyone was home at the time.

County Road 30 remains open to traffic.

— More to come.

Click to play video 'To mark Fire Prevention Week, Peterborough Fire Services are publishing a book of favorite fire-house recipies' To mark Fire Prevention Week, Peterborough Fire Services are publishing a book of favorite fire-house recipies
To mark Fire Prevention Week, Peterborough Fire Services are publishing a book of favorite fire-house recipies
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FireHouse FireHavelockStructure FireHavelock-Belmont-MethuenCounty Road 30Cty. Road 30HBM
