Crews battle morning house fire on County 30 Road in Havelock area

Havelock-Belmont-Methuen firefighters are at the scene of a house fire south of the village.
Emergency crews were called to the structure on County Road 30 just after 5:30 a.m.
Flames and heavy smoke could be seen coming from the home.
It’s not yet known if anyone was home at the time.
Trending Stories
County Road 30 remains open to traffic.
— More to come.
To mark Fire Prevention Week, Peterborough Fire Services are publishing a book of favorite fire-house recipies
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments