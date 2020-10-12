Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responds to riverbank fire, 1 person hospitalized

A fire Sunday night sent one person to hospital in unstable condition.
At 10:50 p.m. the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to reports of a fire on the riverbank near the Maryland Bridge.
The fire involved a temporary encampment in the area and was quickly extinguished, but one person was sent to hospital.
There’s no update on the patient as of this reporting.
