Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responds to riverbank fire, 1 person hospitalized

By Anya Nazeravich Global News
Posted October 12, 2020 5:12 pm
The fire started on the riverbank underneath the Maryland Bridge Sunday night./GLOBAL NEWS.
A fire Sunday night sent one person to hospital in unstable condition.

At 10:50 p.m. the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to reports of a fire on the riverbank near the Maryland Bridge.

Read more: More homeless camps popping up in Winnipeg as others get torn down

The fire involved a temporary encampment in the area and was quickly extinguished, but one person was sent to hospital.

There’s no update on the patient as of this reporting.

