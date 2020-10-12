Menu

Comments

Sports

Tyler Toffoli signs 4-year deal with Montreal Canadiens

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted October 12, 2020 3:28 pm
Vancouver Canucks' Tyler Toffoli scores past Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price during overtime NHL hockey action in Montreal, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson.
Vancouver Canucks' Tyler Toffoli scores past Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price during overtime NHL hockey action in Montreal, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

The Vancouver Canucks have lost another player to free agency.

Forward Tyler Toffoli signed a four-year deal with the Montreal Canadiens worth an average annual salary of US$4.25 million.

Toffoli had four points in seven playoff games for the Canucks.

Other players leaving Vancouver through free agency include goaltender Jacob Markstrom, and defencemen Chris Tanev and Troy Stecher.

The Canucks signed goaltender Braden Holtby and re-signed Tyler Motte to a two-year extension at an annual average salary of US$1.225 million.

