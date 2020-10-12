Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police investigating after body found in Red River Thanksgiving weekend

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted October 12, 2020 1:19 pm
Winnipeg police investigating after a body was found in the Red River.
Winnipeg police investigating after a body was found in the Red River. Michael Draven/Global News

Winnipeg police are investigating after a body was found in the Red River on Thanksgiving Monday.

Officers were called to the area of Churchill Drive and Hay Street around 8 a.m. for the report of a body that had been discovered.

UPDATE: Winnipeg police process teeth found by 'Drag the Red' group

Police say the identity and age of the deceased person is unknown at this time.

Members of the homicide unit and the forensic identification section are investigating.

CrimePoliceBody FoundRed RiverBodyDrag the Red
