Winnipeg police investigating after body found in Red River Thanksgiving weekend

Winnipeg police are investigating after a body was found in the Red River on Thanksgiving Monday.
Officers were called to the area of Churchill Drive and Hay Street around 8 a.m. for the report of a body that had been discovered.
Police say the identity and age of the deceased person is unknown at this time.
Members of the homicide unit and the forensic identification section are investigating.
