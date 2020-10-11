Sask. Party Leader Scott Moe potentially exposed to COVID-19 at campaign event

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe is self-monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms after he was potentially exposed to the novel coronavirus at a campaign event.

On Sunday, the Saskatchewan Health Authority issued a COVID-19 exposure alert for Econo Lumber in Prince Albert on Oct. 3 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

FULL COVERAGE: 2020 Saskatchewan Election

At 10 a.m., the same day, the Sask. Party held a campaign event. that was attended by Moe and Sask. Party candidates Joe Hargrave, Alana Ross and Jeremy Harrison.

According to the Sask. Party, Moe is not experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19, neither is his team or the Sask. Party candidates who attended the event.

All are currently self-monitoring for symptoms for the next 14 days, in accordance with public health advice.

“The business owner has confirmed that no attendees or participants in the announcement had contact with the individual that was the source of the potential exposure alert, nor were they in the same area of the individual,” said Jim Billington, spokesperson for the Sask. Party campaign.

“During the announcement, a number of precautionary measures were in place including physical distancing, mask usage and hand sanitization.”

Billington says if anyone starts experiencing symptoms they will immediately self-isolate and seek testing.

The Sask. Party did not comment on if Moe was tested for the novel coronavirus.

