Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Weather

Snowfall warning issued for the Okanagan Connector

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted October 11, 2020 12:38 pm
This highway camera image shows sunny conditions at the Pennask Summit on Sunday morning. However, by Sunday evening Environment Canada is expecting snowfall.
This highway camera image shows sunny conditions at the Pennask Summit on Sunday morning. However, by Sunday evening Environment Canada is expecting snowfall. DriveBC

Environment Canada is warning anyone driving between Kelowna and Merritt Sunday night to be prepared for snow.

The forecaster is predicting up to 15 cm of snow will fall at high elevations on Highway 97C, also known as the Okanagan Connector.

Read more: Okanagan weather: wet and cool Thanksgiving long weekend

“A fast-moving frontal system will combine with falling freezing levels overnight to give snow over the high elevation mountain passes,” the Environment Canada weather warning said.

“Snow will begin falling late [Sunday] afternoon and quickly increase in intensity before tapering off in the early morning hours of Thanksgiving Monday.”

Read more: Canadian snowbirds flock west as winter looms, but space is at a premium

Story continues below advertisement

Winter tires are mandatory on many B.C. highways, including the Okanagan Connector, beginning on Oct. 1 each year.

Click to play video 'B.C. evening weather forecast: October 10' B.C. evening weather forecast: October 10
B.C. evening weather forecast: October 10
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
KelownaSnowWeatherSnowfall WarningWeather WarningOkanagan ConnectorHighway 97CEnviornment CanadaTravel Weather Warning
Flyers
More weekly flyers