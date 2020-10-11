Snowfall warning issued for the Okanagan Connector

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada is warning anyone driving between Kelowna and Merritt Sunday night to be prepared for snow.

The forecaster is predicting up to 15 cm of snow will fall at high elevations on Highway 97C, also known as the Okanagan Connector.

“A fast-moving frontal system will combine with falling freezing levels overnight to give snow over the high elevation mountain passes,” the Environment Canada weather warning said.

“Snow will begin falling late [Sunday] afternoon and quickly increase in intensity before tapering off in the early morning hours of Thanksgiving Monday.”

Winter tires are mandatory on many B.C. highways, including the Okanagan Connector, beginning on Oct. 1 each year.

