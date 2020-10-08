Okanagan weather: wet and cool Thanksgiving long weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Clouds arrived Thursday morning with temperatures making it into the low 20s in the afternoon and a chance of a late day shower.

A system and frontal boundary sweeping through brings in a chance of showers on Friday as daytime highs make it back into the low 20s or upper teens.

There is a chance of showers early Friday morning. SkyTracker Weather

The cooling continues into the Thanksgiving long weekend with gusty winds picking up along a cold front on Saturday that will bring in rain and afternoon temperatures in the mid-teens.

Rain rolls back into the Okanagan on Saturday. SkyTracker Weather

Sunday should pan out dry for most areas with temperatures making it up to around 14 C under mostly cloudy skies with the possibility of a few sunny breaks.

Another wave of moisture arrives for Thanksgiving Day on Monday with showers at times and a daytime high around 12 degrees with a rebound into the teens early next week.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

