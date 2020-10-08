Okanagan weather: wet and cool Thanksgiving long weekend

Clouds arrived Thursday morning with temperatures making it into the low 20s in the afternoon and a chance of a late day shower.
A system and frontal boundary sweeping through brings in a chance of showers on Friday as daytime highs make it back into the low 20s or upper teens.
The cooling continues into the Thanksgiving long weekend with gusty winds picking up along a cold front on Saturday that will bring in rain and afternoon temperatures in the mid-teens.
Sunday should pan out dry for most areas with temperatures making it up to around 14 C under mostly cloudy skies with the possibility of a few sunny breaks.
Another wave of moisture arrives for Thanksgiving Day on Monday with showers at times and a daytime high around 12 degrees with a rebound into the teens early next week.
