Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Environment

At least 11 dead in October Cambodia flooding, official says

By Sopheng Cheang The Associated Press
Local villagers travel through a flooded road following recent rains on the outskirts of Phnom Penh , Cambodia, Oct. 11, 2020.
Local villagers travel through a flooded road following recent rains on the outskirts of Phnom Penh , Cambodia, Oct. 11, 2020. Heng Sinith / The Associated Press

Flooding in Cambodia has killed at least 11 people since the beginning of the month, a disaster official said Sunday.

Click to play video 'At least 10 dead after building collapses in Cambodia, trapping workers' At least 10 dead after building collapses in Cambodia, trapping workers
At least 10 dead after building collapses in Cambodia, trapping workers

Seasonal rains were made worse by a tropical storm, which caused flash floods in several provinces last week, said Khun Sokha, a spokesman for the National Committee for Disaster Management.

Among the 11 dead, 10 have reportedly drowned in floodwaters and one was killed by lightning, he said. Several hundred families have been evacuated to higher ground, he said.

On Friday, Prime Minister Hun Sen ordered local authorities to mobilize assistance to those affected.

The Department of Public Works and Transportation on Sunday banned trucks from roads that were inundated in two worst-hit provinces in the country’s northwest, Battambang and Pursat.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
