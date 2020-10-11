Menu

17 dead after train collides with bus in central Thailand: officials

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 11, 2020 12:47 am
Rescuers stand by a damaged train and bodies covered with white sheets after a bus-train collision in Chacheongsao province, 80 kilometers (50 miles) east of Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. The tour bus was traveling with scores of passengers on board when it crossed the railway track during rain in Chacheongsao, where a train smashed into the vehicle.
At least 17 people died early Sunday when a train collided with a bus in central Thailand, officials said.

The tour bus was travelling with 65 passengers on board when it crossed the railway track during rain in Chacheongsao, 80 kilometres east of Bangkok, where a train smashed into the vehicle.

Prathueng Yookassem, the district chief officer, told Thailand’s PBS TV that at least 17 people died and 30 were injured.

“It was raining, perhaps, the driver did not see the train,” he said.

All of the injured were brought to two hospitals. Police say they are investigating.

The bus passengers were travelling from Samut Prakan province to a Buddhist temple in Chachoengsao for a merit-making ceremony.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
