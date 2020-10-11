17 dead after train collides with bus in central Thailand: officials

Send this page to someone via email

At least 17 people died early Sunday when a train collided with a bus in central Thailand, officials said.

The tour bus was travelling with 65 passengers on board when it crossed the railway track during rain in Chacheongsao, 80 kilometres east of Bangkok, where a train smashed into the vehicle.

Prathueng Yookassem, the district chief officer, told Thailand’s PBS TV that at least 17 people died and 30 were injured.

“It was raining, perhaps, the driver did not see the train,” he said.

All of the injured were brought to two hospitals. Police say they are investigating.

The bus passengers were travelling from Samut Prakan province to a Buddhist temple in Chachoengsao for a merit-making ceremony.