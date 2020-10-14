Menu

Politics

Cape Breton Regional Municipality 2020 municipal election profile

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted October 14, 2020 3:40 pm
Nova Scotia's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Friday July 3, 2020.
Nova Scotia's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Friday July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

The Cape Breton Regional Municipality is taking votes over the phone and online only in the 2020 municipal election. Voting is available until Election Day, Oct. 17, at 7 p.m.

Read more: Municipalities encourage advance voting as electronic and telephone options kick off this week

Here are the candidates.

Mayor

  • Cecil Clarke (incumbent)
  • Chris Abbass
  • Kevin MacEachern
  • Archie MacKinnon
  • Amanda McDougall
  • John Strasser

District 1 (Sydney Mines)

  • Andrew Doyle
  • Danny Laffin
  • Gordon MacDonald
  • Duke Pero
  • Shara Vickers

District 2 (North Sydney)

  • Earlene MacMullin (incumbent)
  • Jim Dunphy

District 3 (The Lakes)

  • Blue Marshall (incumbent)
  • Cyril MacDonald
  • Glen Murrant
  • John Whalley
District 4 (Westmount)

  • Steve Gillespie (incumbent)
  • Yianni Harbis
  • Donalda Johnson

District 5 (Downtown Sydney)

  • Eldon MacDonald (incumbent)
  • Christina Joe
  • Nigel Kearns
  • Shawn Lesnick
  • Scott MacQuarrie

District 6 (Sydney Southend)

  • Barbara Beaton
  • Keith MacDonald
  • Glenn Paruch
  • Todd Riley
  • Joe Ward

District 7 (Mira River)

  • Ivan Doncaster (incumbent)
  • Kevin Hardy
  • Steve Parsons
  • Adam Young

District 8 (Louisbourg)

  • James Edward
  • Tracey Hilliard
  • Diana MacKinnon-Furlong

District 9 (Glace Bay)

  • Steven James MacNeil
  • Clarence Routledge
  • Kenny Tracey

District 10 (Dominion, Glace Bay North)

  • Darren Bruckschwaiger (incumbent)
  • Matthew Boyd

District 11 (New Waterford)

  • Dale Cadden
  • Jennifer Heffernan
  • Jeff McNeil
  • Johnny Miles
  • Arnie Nason
  • Chuck Ogley
  • Darren O’Quinn
  • Laura Scheller Stanford

District 12 (Whitney Pier)

  • Trevor Allen
  • Gary Borden
  • Donald Campbell
  • Lorne Green
  • Kim Sheppard
