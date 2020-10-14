Cape Breton Regional Municipality 2020 municipal election profile

Send this page to someone via email

The Cape Breton Regional Municipality is taking votes over the phone and online only in the 2020 municipal election. Voting is available until Election Day, Oct. 17, at 7 p.m.

Here are the candidates.

Mayor

Cecil Clarke (incumbent)

Chris Abbass

Kevin MacEachern

Archie MacKinnon

Amanda McDougall

John Strasser

District 1 (Sydney Mines)

Andrew Doyle

Danny Laffin

Gordon MacDonald

Duke Pero

Shara Vickers

District 2 (North Sydney)

Earlene MacMullin (incumbent)

Jim Dunphy

District 3 (The Lakes)

Blue Marshall (incumbent)

Cyril MacDonald

Glen Murrant

John Whalley

District 4 (Westmount)

Steve Gillespie (incumbent)

Yianni Harbis

Donalda Johnson

District 5 (Downtown Sydney)

Eldon MacDonald (incumbent)

Christina Joe

Nigel Kearns

Shawn Lesnick

Scott MacQuarrie

District 6 (Sydney Southend)

Barbara Beaton

Keith MacDonald

Glenn Paruch

Todd Riley

Joe Ward

District 7 (Mira River)

Ivan Doncaster (incumbent)

Kevin Hardy

Steve Parsons

Adam Young

District 8 (Louisbourg)

James Edward

Tracey Hilliard

Diana MacKinnon-Furlong

District 9 (Glace Bay)

Steven James MacNeil

Clarence Routledge

Kenny Tracey

District 10 (Dominion, Glace Bay North)

Darren Bruckschwaiger (incumbent)

Matthew Boyd

District 11 (New Waterford)

Dale Cadden

Jennifer Heffernan

Jeff McNeil

Johnny Miles

Arnie Nason

Chuck Ogley

Darren O’Quinn

Laura Scheller Stanford

District 12 (Whitney Pier)

Trevor Allen

Gary Borden

Donald Campbell

Lorne Green

Kim Sheppard

