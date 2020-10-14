Cape Breton Regional Municipality 2020 municipal election profile

The Cape Breton Regional Municipality is taking votes over the phone and online only in the 2020 municipal election. Voting is available until Election Day, Oct. 17, at 7 p.m.
Here are the candidates.
Mayor
- Cecil Clarke (incumbent)
- Chris Abbass
- Kevin MacEachern
- Archie MacKinnon
- Amanda McDougall
- John Strasser
District 1 (Sydney Mines)
- Andrew Doyle
- Danny Laffin
- Gordon MacDonald
- Duke Pero
- Shara Vickers
District 2 (North Sydney)
- Earlene MacMullin (incumbent)
- Jim Dunphy
District 3 (The Lakes)
- Blue Marshall (incumbent)
- Cyril MacDonald
- Glen Murrant
- John Whalley
District 4 (Westmount)
- Steve Gillespie (incumbent)
- Yianni Harbis
- Donalda Johnson
District 5 (Downtown Sydney)
- Eldon MacDonald (incumbent)
- Christina Joe
- Nigel Kearns
- Shawn Lesnick
- Scott MacQuarrie
District 6 (Sydney Southend)
- Barbara Beaton
- Keith MacDonald
- Glenn Paruch
- Todd Riley
- Joe Ward
District 7 (Mira River)
- Ivan Doncaster (incumbent)
- Kevin Hardy
- Steve Parsons
- Adam Young
District 8 (Louisbourg)
- James Edward
- Tracey Hilliard
- Diana MacKinnon-Furlong
District 9 (Glace Bay)
- Steven James MacNeil
- Clarence Routledge
- Kenny Tracey
District 10 (Dominion, Glace Bay North)
- Darren Bruckschwaiger (incumbent)
- Matthew Boyd
District 11 (New Waterford)
- Dale Cadden
- Jennifer Heffernan
- Jeff McNeil
- Johnny Miles
- Arnie Nason
- Chuck Ogley
- Darren O’Quinn
- Laura Scheller Stanford
District 12 (Whitney Pier)
- Trevor Allen
- Gary Borden
- Donald Campbell
- Lorne Green
- Kim Sheppard
