Fatal car crash near RM of Tache

A 52-year-old man is dead after his SUV veered into the ditch Friday evening.
Steinbach RCMP said the single-vehicle collision on Road 32 East near Provincial Road 501 in the RM of Tache happened around 10:50 p.m.
RCMP said the SUV was in the ditch and the driver of the vehicle was unconscious. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Trending Stories
The man, who lived in the RM of Tache, was the lone occupant of the vehicle. RCMP say the vehicle veered into the ditch of Road 32 East and collided with an embankment, causing significant damage.
Steinbach RCMP and a Forensic Collision Reconstructionist continue to investigate.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments