Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Investigations

Fatal car crash near RM of Tache

By Anya Nazeravich Global News
Posted October 10, 2020 5:17 pm
Police said a 35-year-old Pine Creek First Nation man, found dead on Provincial Road 489 on Thursday, was in fact the victim of foul play.
Police said a 35-year-old Pine Creek First Nation man, found dead on Provincial Road 489 on Thursday, was in fact the victim of foul play. File / Global News

A 52-year-old man is dead after his SUV veered into the ditch Friday evening.

Steinbach RCMP said the single-vehicle collision on Road 32 East near Provincial Road 501 in the RM of Tache happened around 10:50 p.m.

RCMP said the SUV was in the ditch and the driver of the vehicle was unconscious. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man, who lived in the RM of Tache, was the lone occupant of the vehicle. RCMP say the vehicle veered into the ditch of Road 32 East and collided with an embankment, causing significant damage.

Read more: (Sept. 20, 2020) Five deaths in five weeks at rural Manitoba rail crossings

Steinbach RCMP and a Forensic Collision Reconstructionist continue to investigate.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPMotor Vehicle CollisionManitoba highwaysfatal car crashfatal highway crashSteinbach RCMPRM of Tache
