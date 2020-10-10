Fatal car crash near RM of Tache

Send this page to someone via email

A 52-year-old man is dead after his SUV veered into the ditch Friday evening.

Steinbach RCMP said the single-vehicle collision on Road 32 East near Provincial Road 501 in the RM of Tache happened around 10:50 p.m.

At 10:50pm yesterday, Steinbach #rcmpmb responded to a fatal single vehicle collision. Initial investigation has determined that an SUV went into ditch on Rd 32E near PR 501 & hit embankment causing significant damage. Lone occupant of SUV, 52yo male, pronounced deceased on scene — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) October 10, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP said the SUV was in the ditch and the driver of the vehicle was unconscious. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man, who lived in the RM of Tache, was the lone occupant of the vehicle. RCMP say the vehicle veered into the ditch of Road 32 East and collided with an embankment, causing significant damage.

Steinbach RCMP and a Forensic Collision Reconstructionist continue to investigate.