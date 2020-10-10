Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Fireplace fire led to bigger blaze at vacant house in London, Ont.

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted October 10, 2020 1:53 pm
The London Fire Department says a fire broke out Saturday morning at 1236 Richmond Street.
The London Fire Department says a fire broke out Saturday morning at 1236 Richmond Street. Google Maps

No injuries were reported after a vacant house caught fire in London, Ont., according to the London Fire Department.

Platoon chief Colin Shewell says crews responded Saturday morning to a vacant home on Richmond Street.

Shewell says when crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the back of the house.

“Our crews (searched) the first and second floors (of the house), found a couple of people in there, and were able to remove them.”

“The people inside were awakened by the crews during their searches.”

Story continues below advertisement

The fire, considered small, was quickly extinguished.

Trending Stories

Shewell says the fire started in the fireplace area, “migrated out of the fireplace, onto the floor, and burned itself through the floor.”

The damage would have amounted to between $20,000 to $30,000 had the house been in use, Shewell says.

London police closed Richmond Street to traffic between Windermere Road and Bernard Avenue for about an hour and a half, but has since reopened it.

Read more: Southwest London, Ont., house fire leaves $450k in damage

The platoon chief is reminding Londoners ahead of Thanksgiving to look while you cook.

“We’ve had a number of kitchen fires over the last week,” said Shewell.

“We want to remind people that although we’d love to come over for dinner, we don’t want to come over on that type of invitation.”

Click to play video 'N.B. family relieved 90-year-old woman escaped house fire' N.B. family relieved 90-year-old woman escaped house fire
N.B. family relieved 90-year-old woman escaped house fire
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FireHouse FireRichmondLondon FireLondon Fire DepartmentRichmond StreetPlatoon ChiefVacant HouseVacant house fireVacant house fire London Richmond Street
Flyers
More weekly flyers