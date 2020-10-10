Fireplace fire led to bigger blaze at vacant house in London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

No injuries were reported after a vacant house caught fire in London, Ont., according to the London Fire Department.

Platoon chief Colin Shewell says crews responded Saturday morning to a vacant home on Richmond Street.

Shewell says when crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the back of the house.

“Our crews (searched) the first and second floors (of the house), found a couple of people in there, and were able to remove them.”

“The people inside were awakened by the crews during their searches.”

980 CFPL LEXUS OF LONDON TRAFFIC: @lpsmediaoffice says Richmond St. is CLOSED between Bernard Ave. and Windermere Rd. due to a fire. #LdnOnt https://t.co/6nPOtGIAWO — 980 London Traffic (@London_Traffic) October 10, 2020

The fire, considered small, was quickly extinguished.

Shewell says the fire started in the fireplace area, “migrated out of the fireplace, onto the floor, and burned itself through the floor.”

The damage would have amounted to between $20,000 to $30,000 had the house been in use, Shewell says.

London police closed Richmond Street to traffic between Windermere Road and Bernard Avenue for about an hour and a half, but has since reopened it.

The platoon chief is reminding Londoners ahead of Thanksgiving to look while you cook.

“We’ve had a number of kitchen fires over the last week,” said Shewell.

“We want to remind people that although we’d love to come over for dinner, we don’t want to come over on that type of invitation.”

