Health

Manitoba farm fined after worker suffers ‘serious’ injury

By Skylar Peters Global News
Posted October 10, 2020 8:35 pm
A farmer works a potato field in North Tryon, Prince Edward Island on Thursday, July 13, 2000. A national agriculture group says farming needs to be reformed, both to save the climate and save farmers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan.
A Carberry, Manitoba-based workplace is going to have fork over tens of thousands of dollars after the province served it with a fine for unsafe working conditions.

Back in April of 2018, a worker at Shilo Farms Ltd. suffered a serious hand injury while preparing potatoes.

Workplace Safety and Health says the potatoes travel along the conveyor to a seed-treating drum, and while the employee was taking a look at that drum, their hand came in contact with the conveyor’s exposed chain and sprockets.

Workplace Safety and Health has deemed the company at fault for the accident and has fined them a total of $32,675.

A portion of the fine — $2,000 — will be used for public education on occupational safety and health.

At the time of the incident, Shilo Farms Ltd. employed around 40 people.

The province used Saturday’s news release to remind workplace managers that safeguards need to be in place for all machines under the Workplace Safety and Health act.

All stop-work orders and penalties can be found online by going to the labour section of the government’s website.

