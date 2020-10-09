Shuswap’s SPCA seeking help for injured puppy

Send this page to someone via email

An all too common case of a dog falling from the back of a moving truck has an Okanagan animal services agency seeking help for a badly injured pup.

The five-month-old border collie puppy named Nelson was brought into the care of the Shuswap SPCA Branch after he was surrendered into SPCA care by his owner. The fall happened on the Squilax-Anglemont Road near Celista on Oct. 7.

“Unfortunately his leg was too badly injured to be saved, but he is getting wonderful care and we are hopeful that he will recover well,” said Victoria Olynik, Shuswap SPCA’s manager.

“He is such a sweet, affectionate boy. He’s a bit bewildered at the moment after everything he has been through in the last couple of days, but he should be able to go on to live a happy and playful life.”

Olynik said the BC SPCA has opened an investigation into the incident and charges may be recommended.

“This case highlights how incredibly dangerous it is to travel with dogs unsecured in the back of trucks,” said Olynik.

“The kind of suffering Nelson has been subjected to was completely preventable.”

The SPCA said Nelson’s medical costs will be around $2,000, staff are asking the public for assistance.

If you can help Nelson click here.

