Independent Investigations Office looking into Lake Country RCMP incident

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of B.C. is investigating an incident that left one man seriously injured in Lake Country.
The man told the investigation office that on Sept. 11, he was stopped on Highway 97 by an RCMP officer around 7:30 p.m. for a traffic stop.
He said an “interaction” with the RCMP officer left him with a serious injury.
The IIO said it is investigating the incident to determine what role, if any, the officer’s actions or inactions may have played in the man’s injury.
The IIO is the independent civilian oversight agency of the police in British Columbia. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.
